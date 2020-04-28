‘Shine for West Virginia Seniors’ to Honor Class of 2020 on Friday

Charleston, WV (WOWK) — As schools remain closed for the academic year, Senior athletes across the country are coping with not having a Spring season — or a final goodbye.

The ‘West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission’ has organized a way to honor the class of 2020 — by lighting up stadiums across the state.

It’s called — “Shine for West Virginia Seniors” night. And you can participate, too! As stadiums light up across the state this Friday at 8:30 — the WVSSAC is asking the community to turn on a porch light for the senior class.