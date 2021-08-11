Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
Should Gov. Jim Justice become Greenbrier East boys’ basketball coach?

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Greenbrier County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to table their decision on whether or not they should accept the hiring of Governor Jim Justice as the next Greenbrier East boys’ basketball coach.

The board will now vote on this at their next meeting in September.

This opening came when previous head coach Bimbo Coles stepped down in June.

Justice has experience coaching both teams at once; which he did from 2010-2017.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

