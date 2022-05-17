SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – In Sissonville, the Indians hosted Winfield for the Class AA Region IV, Section I championship game, with the winner rolling on to next week’s regionals.

No runs came until the fourth inning.

Sissonville had two on when Colton Carpenter slammed it towards the back left wall. This scored Stevie Loftis for the first run of the game, Eli Simonton made it safely to third.

Up next was Brayden Perdue. He sent it flying towards center, scoring Simonton. Sissonville went up 2-0 to end the fourth inning.

Winfield had a chance to respond. Two on, at second and third, with just one out. Sissonville ace Colin Cottrell was throwing gas all night, he sent another General back to the dugout here; Cottrell totaled seven strikeouts. Winfield’s Caleb Henson finally got a hit off, but it’s caught. Generals stayed scoreless.

Sissonville sealed the deal in the following inning. Brayden Perdue again with a big hit, it’s a two-run double that scores Eli Simonton again, this time from first.

Perdue was able to score quickly after, giving Sissonville their fifth run of the night.

Winfield posted one late; but the Indians won it 5- 1, and collected the section title.

The Indians will face Logan for regionals next week in a best-of-three series.