SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Not a ton has gone right for the Sissonville Indians this season, but they ended their year on a high note.
Sissonville beat Westside in as shootout Friday night with a 57-32 score. The Indians end 2022 with a 2-8 record.
by: Zach Gilleland
