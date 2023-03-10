CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #7 Sissonville faced #6 Philip Barbour in the Class AAA state semifinals.

The Lady Indians upset #2 Wayne to be in this matchup.

Philip Barbour came out hot, and went into the half up 28-21.

Sissonville cut down the deficit to five with six minutes to play, but the Colts hit a three and a few late baskets to win it 53-44.

Philip Barbour rolls on to the Class AAA state championship game and will face #1 North Marion Saturday at 7:30pm.

Check out highlights above!

