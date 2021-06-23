Sissonville loses to Oak Glen, plays Hoover next

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Sissonville faced Oak Glen, and the winner of this one snags a spot in the state championship game.

And this one was a competitive one.

Indians’ Emma Meade lined one over second. The ball made it all the way to the right center wall, getting Meade to third base.

Up next, was Kaya Hampton, who flew one to right field. And Meade is able to score from third, making it 1-0 Sissonville.

Then, top of the third, with a runner on third, Oak Glen’s Maddie Mckay drilled it to the left center wall, scoring Grace Smith, which tied it all up at one.

This one was close until the end, but Oak Glen walked away with the win; the final 3-2.

Oak Glen heads to the championship game. Sissonville and Hoover face each other in the elimination game Wednesday morning.