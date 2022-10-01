SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Sissonville hosted Poca tonight, the ‘Ville still looking for that first win.

Dots driving, running back Andrew Young takes the hand off, sweet stiff arm, but a lot of laundry in the background and this one will be coming back.

Lots of flags were thrown in that first half.

Still in the first quarter, Indians ball, Ethan Taylor drops back and finds Cameron Arbogast underneath. He turns up field and scores from 24 yards out.

Sissonville up 7-0 and driving again.

Blake Fisher cut left, cut right, left again… and he takes it 40 yards for the first down.

Couple plays later, Fisher goes up the middle, untouched until the goal line.

Sissonville up 14-0.

Sissonville collects their first win of the year against Poca, the final 33-7.