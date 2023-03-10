CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #7 Sissonville took on #2 seeded Wayne, and this one came down to the final seconds.

Sissonville had a strong first half, and went into halftime up 25-18.

Wayne then battled back, and with 1:30 left in the game, took a one point lead.

The lead changed several times, each by one point.

Until Sissonville hit a three with seconds left to go up two, then hit two from the line to win it by four.

The final 49-45, Sissonville is headed to the Class AAA state semifinals!

The Indians face Philip Barbour Friday at 9pm.

