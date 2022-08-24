CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Sissonville is getting ready for their 2022 season opener this Friday in Chapmanville.

This squad had a rough year last year, finishing with just two wins.

But this year, players say the energy feels different.

“I’m so excited,” said junior quarterback Ethan Taylor. “I’ve been practicing for many months now. To finally get in here… Everybody’s hype. So much enthusiasm. It’s way different than it was last year.”

Head coach Chad Lovejoy has been pushing these guys in practice, and is confident they’ll have a stronger season.

Chapmanville and Sissonville went head to head for their season opener last year; the Tigers won it by four, the final 24-20.

Coach Lovejoy says he hopes this one doesn’t become a shootout, but if it does, the Indians are ready for it.

“Chapmanville is much improved, much improved,” said Lovejoy. “They have a very good running back, a very good quarterback, they’re both 6’19”. They have really good three linemen I know that are returning. So it’s gonna be tough to stop. I don’t wanna get in a shootout but I am an offensive guy so we’ll do the best we can.”

That quarterback Coach Lovejoy was talking about is senior Brody Dalton. Who will likely be playing his last season with the Tigers with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder, after all the adversity this squad has had to go through.

Chapmanville was one of our area schools that got hit really hard during the pandemic in 2020; they ended up playing just five games that season.

They bounced back in 2021, finishing at 4-and-6.

The Sissonville at Chapmanville season opener is this Friday at 7.

We’ll have highlights in the ‘Friday Night Sports Zone’ at 11:10.