CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The boys Class AA All-State rosters have been released, we had three kids named to the first team, and three to the second.

Ravenswood’s Matthew Carte made first team; Carte tallied the most points for the Red Devils in their semifinal game against number one Poca, and he hit one of the teams’ two three-pointers.

Jay Allen Turner from Charleston Catholic also made first team. Turner collected a team-high 15 points in CC’s regional championship game against Poca.

Speaking of the Dots, Isaac McKneely was named to first team, and Jackson Toney was named to second team.

Also on the second team roster is Chapmanville’s Zion Blevins, and Buffalo’s Caleb Nutter.

Congratulations to all these guys on their solid seasons!