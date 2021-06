Softball and baseball state tournament schedules

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The state softball and baseball tournaments begin next week, June 22-26.

All softball games will be played at Little Creek Park in South Charleston, and all baseball games will be held at Appalachian Power Park.

Below are the schedules for both softball and baseball.

SOFTBALL

CLASS AAA – ROCK FIELD B

Tuesday 6/22:

Game 1 – John Marshall vs. St. Albans at 9:45 a.m.

Game 2 – Washington vs. Cabell Midland, 30 minutes after Game 1

Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 at 4:45 p.m.

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 30 minutes after Game 3

Wednesday 6/23:

Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Game 6 – Championship at 2:15 p.m.

CLASS AA – ROCK FIELD A

Tuesday 6/22:

Game 1 – Oak Glen vs. Independence at 9:45 a.m.

Game 2 – Herbert Hoover vs. Sissonville, 30 minutes after Game 1

Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 at 4:45 p.m.

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 30 minutes after Game 3

Wednesday 6/23:

Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 at 9:45 a.m.

Game 6 – Championship at 2:15 p.m.

CLASS A – CRAFT FIELD

Tuesday 6/22:

Game 1 – Ritchie County vs. Midland Trail at 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – Petersburg vs. Wahama, 30 minutes after Game 1

Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 at 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 30 minutes after Game 3

Wednesday 6/23:

Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Game 6 – Championship at 2 p.m.

BASEBALL

CLASS AAA

Thursday 6/24:

Game 1 – Hurricane vs. St. Albans at 4:30 p.m.

Game 2 – Jefferson vs. Bridgeport, 50 minutes after Game 1

Championship will be held Saturday at 10 am.

CLASS AA

Friday 6/25:

Game 1 – Independence vs. North Marion at 10 a.m.

Game 2 – Logan vs. Herbert Hoover, 50 minutes after

Championship will be held Saturday, 45 minutes after Class AAA championship.

CLASS A

Friday 6/25:

Game 1 – Moorefield vs. Williamstown at 5 p.m.

Game 2 – Charleston Catholic vs. Man, 50 minutes after Game 1

Championship will be held Saturday, 45 minutes after Class AA championship.