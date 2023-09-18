CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland hosted South Charleston, the Knights winning it in a 75-0 shutout.
Check out highlights above!
Up next: South Charleston faces George Washington, (4-0) Cabell Midland travels to Parkersburg.
by: Cassidy Wood
