CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Capital hosted South Charleston for this sectional playoff game; the Black Eagles won it 68-47, and will face George Washington Friday for this sectional championship.

Capital had a strong season, finishing at 14-6.

Kcion Welch was someone to watch all season long, and he had a big last home game; you can watch some highlights above!

South Charleston’s Mondrell Dean had another big showing, grabbing a double-double at 14 points and 11 rebounds.