South Charleston Football: Aiming to be a top team in 2020

(WOWK) Charleston, W. Va — The South Charleston Black Eagles land at No. 3 in the MSAC preseason poll.

Led by sophomore quarterback Trey Dunn, the team is gunning to be one of the top contenders in the state this year.

A while a lot of experience is returning, without a lot of practice time together, Head Coach Donnie Mays says his team is still trying to figure out who they are as a unit.

And everyone is learning to adjust to the new rules brought on by COVID-19.

But, one thing is clear with this South Charleston team, the Black Eagles are just grateful for a change to take the field.

“As soon as they said these kids could come back,” Mays said, “I didn’t have to ask one of them to come out and play. I think our kids see the importance in the opportunity right now.”

Dunn added that although the team hasn’t been able to be together a lot, they haven’t let any time together go to waste.

“In a lot of ways, it made us all closer,” Dunn said. ” When we got to spend time together, it was that much more valuable.”

