SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback and three-time pro bowler Carl Lee is returning to his alma mater as their next football coach, South Charleston High School announced on Twitter Thursday.

Lee replaces Donnie Mays, who departed for Hurricane earlier this year. His hiring was approved by the Kanawha County Board of Education.

Lee has deep ties to the Kanawha Valley. The former Viking graduated from SC, played at Marshall and was inducted into the Marshall University Athletics Hall of Fame in 1995.

Lee spent 10 seasons as the West Virginia State head football coach, combining for a 34-75 record.

The 61-year-old was a seventh round pick for the Vikings in the 1983 NFL Draft. Lee spent 11 seasons in Minnesota and one season with the New Orleans Saints, finishing his career with 31 interceptions.

The Black Eagles finished 2021 with a 5-6 record, falling to Cabell Midland in the first round of the state playoffs.