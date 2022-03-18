CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – South Charleston and George Washington met for the fourth time this season with the stakes even higher than the last time they face one another.

The Black Eagles advance to the Class AAAA semifinal round after defeating the Patriots 53-49. SC will face top-seeded Morgantown Friday at 5:30 p.m.

South Charleston led throughout most of the game. Wayne Harris led the way with 25 points.

“On to the next one,” Harris said. “I don’t wanna sit on this win too long. GW has a great team, a great coach, some great players. So shout out to them, but we came to play tonight and now let’s get ready for tomorrow.”

In the players first state tournament game, Black Eagles Head Coach Josh Daniel said his team wasn’t fazed in playing at the Charleston Coliseum.

“Highly emotional game,” Daniel said. “The first time in the state tournament for our kids. From the tip to the end of the game, they did not flinch. They were locked in from start to finish.