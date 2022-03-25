SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The South Charleston Black Eagles softball team continued their hot start to the season, blanking Oak Hill 8-0 Thursday night.

Hope Sizemore was cooking for the Black Eagles, she had eight strickouts in the first three innings.

SC got on the board in the third; Caroline Dunn smoked a laser that hit off the wall in right-center.

Two Black Eagles scored off the double, SC lead two nothing.

The next batter was freshman Sofia Frye, she lined it into center for the base hit, scoring Dunn to make it 3-0.

Flash forward to the fourth, it was more Black Eagles; Dunn again who blooped it into right field for another knock, scoring Savannah Graley.

South Charleston kept it rolling, shutting out out Oak Hill, the final 8-0.

The Black Eagles stay undefeated, now sitting at 4-0 and will face George Washington Friday.