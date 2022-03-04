CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – George Washington hosted South Charleston for this sectional championship game; the last time the Black Eagles beat the Patriots it was 2016.

This game was tied at 28 at halftime.

The first bucket coming out of the break was scored by South Charleston’s Bryson Smith.

The Black Eagles went on a bit of a run after that; Smith had a big steal, shot it down to Wayne Harris, Harris with a no look pass to Mondrell Dean, Dean scored to give the Black Eagles a ten point lead.

Then the momentum shifted with about two minutes left in the game.

George Washington’s Isaac McCallister got a big steal and handed it off to Zane McCarty, McCarty hit the jumper.

That next play – a block by Taran Fitzpatrick, ends up in the hands of Benjamin Nichol and he shot it down to Brenden Hoffman who posts up for three – gets it.

Hoffman with it again off of another turnover, found McCarty for the jumper, and this bucket gave George Washington the one point lead; 50-49 with 39 seconds left in the game.

Patriots driving again, and a foul was called on Hoffman.

The refs gave SC’s Wayne Harris two at the line – he made both.

The final 54-50.

The Black Eagles take down the Patriots for the first time in six years and 13 games.