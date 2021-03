SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Both the boys and girls Hurricane basketball teams traveled to South Charleston to face off against the tough Black Eagles.

The SC boys started the season winning five straight, but then lost to George Washington and Parkersburg South.

But, these Black Eagles look like they’re bouncing back after a 64-50 win against Hurricane.

The Lady Black Eagles hammered the Lady Redskins, their final 61-28.

Watch highlights above!