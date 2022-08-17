SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – South Point is coming off of a rough 2021 season, winning just one game in early October against Chesapeake.

But the Pointers are pretty confident heading into Friday night, where they host Boyd County for their home opener.

Last year, they led the Lions at halftime before the game slipped away; Boyd County ultimately won it 41-17.

Head coach Chris Davis said his team is motivated from that loss last year, and is excited to get another crack at it.

“This year we want to go in and get revenge for what happened last year,” he said. “They’re a little tougher than what they were last year, but we are too. So I think it’ll be a good game. Last year we got a little dehydrated, cramping a little bit. We lost some guys. But I told them this year, we’re going to have to do better and get through the difficulties. Things are going to happen, but we have to get through it.”

Tune into the 13 Sports Zone Friday night for a game recap from this one, plus Ironton vs. Wheelersburg.