South Point gets ready to face Boyd County in season opener

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – Ohio high school football is officially underway; and tonight, we checked in with South Point to see how these guys are preparing for their season opener this Friday.

The Pointers struggled last year, only winning one game, and it was their last game of the season; finishing with a 1-8 record.

It was also Chris Davis’s first year as head coach of this squad; and what a first year he had, dealing with all the uncertainties COVID brought last season.

South Point is returning most of its guys though.

Davis says he’s just getting them mentally prepared to face Boyd County in two days.

“An aggressive team,” said Davis. “They’re gonna be aggressive. I told my guys, I said ‘they’re comin to play’ so we gotta have the same attitude. It’s gonna be a dog fight. I know they graduated a lot of kids last year… so we don’t really know what’s coming back with them. They graduated like 20-something kids so they have basically a whole new team coming back. So looking at them scouting wise, it’ll be a whole new team. But I told them this is football. Strap it up, we gotta go play.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30, we’ll have your highlights right here on the 13 Sports Zone.