Spring Valley advances, Herbert Hoover upset in WV high school football playoffs

(WOWK) – After defeating the Bulldogs in Huntington Oct. 29, Spring Valley will have another chance to knock off perennial power Martinsburg.

The Timberwolves dominated No. 10 Princeton Saturday, winning 56-14. Also in Class AAA, No. 11 Hurricane fell on the road to Jefferson.

In Class AA, top seed and undefeated Herbert Hoover suffered their first loss to 16 seed Fairmont Senior. The Polar Bears used a late safety to win 30-28. Poca and Roane County are the only area teams left in the bracket after Point Pleasant lost 44-20 to Bluefield Saturday afternoon.