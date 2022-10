SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Spring Valley remains undefeated but it wasn’t easy. The Black Eagles defense held the Timberwolves to just 17 points. Valley improves to 5-0 on the season.

South Charleston has yet to win a game but this was their most impressive performance. Although the offense was unable to score, the Black Eagles defense frustrated a really good Spring Valley offense.

The Black Eagles will next face Parkersburg. The Timberwolves are on the road at Cabell Midland.