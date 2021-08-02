Spring Valley football picked to finish third in MSAC Coaches Poll

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Our High School football season previews continue with a team that is coming off a great year.

Spring Valley went 4-1 last year in a shortened season.

The most notable victory for the Timberwolves was when they ended Martinsburg’s 57-game winning streak against West Virginia teams.

Spring Valley was picked to finish third in the MSAC coaches poll right behind South Charleston and Cabell Midland.

Not only will Spring Valley face the entire MSAC They will also try and take down a pair of recent state champions.

Timberwolves athletic director Tim George says the message this year is simple: beat the best or be the best.

