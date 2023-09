CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Spring Valley traveled to Hurricane for this strong MSAC matchup.

It was all Spring Valley in the first half, going into the break up 28-10.

The Skins figured it out in the second half, storming back to win it 48-35.

Up next: Hurricane hosts St. Albans, Spring Valley – still looking for their first win – hosts Riverside.