WOWK – The Class AAA bracket has shrunk to eight teams after Saturday. Spring Valley and Cabell Midland’s seasons both came to an end Saturday.

The Timberwolves fell to Jefferson 34-14 in a game marred by Valley mistakes. The Knights fell to Bridgeport up north 41-13.

Jefferson will face Huntington Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Bridgeport is at Martinsburg in a rematch of last year’s playoff matchup.