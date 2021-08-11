Spring Valley is preparing for a big first game

SPRING VALLEY, WV (WOWK) – Looking back at Spring Valley’s 2020 football season, there’s one victory that stands out; the 22-20 win over Martinsburg.

That’s because not only did they take down a power house like Martinsburg, but those Timberwolves also snapped a 57 game winning streak, and 65 straight wins at home, for the bulldogs.

Spring Valley finished their season 4-1, and this squad is looking to build off that success this fall.

The Timberwolves were picked to finish third in the MSAC coaches poll right behind the reigning champs South Charleston, and the team projected to win it all this year – Cabell Midland.

SV is suffering a big loss this season though, as offensive lineman Wyatt Milum graduated and is now dressing for WVU this season.

Head coach Brad Dingess says he knows all eyes will be on his program when they face Cabell Midland to open the season in just a few weeks.

“We preach to these kids ‘work ethic’ and preach ‘good sound football’ and you know, we go in every game expecting to win,” said Dingess. “So you talk about pre-season and all that stuff… we’re just worried about week 1, to be the best we can be at that first game.”

Spring Valley hosts Cabell Midland on August 27th.