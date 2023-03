CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tuesday was day one of the 2023 girls state basketball tournament.

It was all Class 4A and single A competing today.

In the early game, #3 Spring Valley took on #6 Woodrow Wilson.

The Timberwolves won it by 12, after a big third quarter, the final 59-47.

Spring Valley will now face #2 Morgantown on Thursday at 11:15am.

