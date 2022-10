WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One week after suffering its first loss of the season, the Spring Valley Timberwolves got back in the win column in a big way, blowing out Capital 64-0.

The Timberwolves got on the board early with a touchdown run from Bruin Booth. Dalton Fouch then found Kyndon Keesee for a 55-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to double digits.

Spring Valley will host another Kanawha County opponent next week in George Washington.