Spring Valley takes down reigning champs by 45 points

SPRING VALLEY, WV (WOWK) – The reigning Class AAA state champions South Charleston traveled to Spring Valley to face the Timberwolves, and ended up losing this one by 45 points.

The final 53-8.

This game had a special visitor; Marshall head football coach Charles Huff flew back from North Carolina in time for kickoff.

The Herd lost to Appalachian State the night before by one point, you can hear some of Huff’s postgame press conference here.

This was South Charleston’s first loss of the season; the Black Eagles are now 3-1.

Spring Valley is now 4-1.