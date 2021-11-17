Spring Valley vs. Martinsburg: A budding rivalry

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – “To make a run at this thing, you got to beat the king of it,” Spring Valley Head Coach Brad Dingess said.

Martinsburg might be the class of AAA football, but if the Bulldogs are Superman, the Timberwolves might just be their kryptonite.

“Until somebody beats Martinsburg in the playoffs, they’re still the king,” Dingess said. “We’re excited for the opportunity to play another week and we’re going to bring everything we’ve got.”

Oct. 29, Spring Valley beat Martinsburg in Huntington. Now, the Timberwolves hope to do it again, this time, heading out east.

“Hard to beat a good team twice,” senior wide receiver Ty Bartrum said. “Preparation and everything, I think we have a good shot.”

In the first matchup, Spring Valley’s playmakers shined. Quarterback Dalton Fouch threw for four touchdowns — all going to Bartrum.

“It wasn’t just me,” Bartrum said. “Running the ball helped open up the pass, passes to Corbin [Page], Ben [Turner], them, that opened it up. Fouch giving me some balls and the o-line blocking. With all that, you’re gonna execute no matter what.”

In 2020, it was the Timberwolves on top again ending the Bulldogs’ 57-game winning streak. For two schools separated by 363 miles, this will be the seventh time they’ve played in the past nine seasons.

“We’ve played enough to where we’re familiar with each other,” Dingess said. “You want to play the best every year and they’re the best so that’s what we’re going after.”

With a two-game winning streak against one of the perennial powers, Spring Valley has proved they’re right up there as one of the best in the Mountain State.

West Virginia commit Corbin Page thinks they have a great shot to make it three wins in-a-row.

“Preparation wise, I feel like we’re the best matchup against them in the state and I feel that we’re ready,” he said.

And Page doesn’t want this to be his last game in a Timberwolves uniform.

“I think it’s really setting in for everybody that it’s time to lock in and take it seriously even more now,” he said.

Kickoff is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m.