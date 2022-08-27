SPRING VALLEY, WV (WOWK) – A huge matchup in Spring Valley, the Timberwolves hosting rival Huntington.

The Highlanders won it last year, 9-6.

In the first quarter, Spring Valley’s Dalton Fouch with the ball, and he drove it through the middle, stopping right before the goal line.

Spring Valley scored a touchdown in the next play to go up 7-0.

Later in the first, Huntington’s Gavin Lochow with a huge pass down to Curtis Jones Jr. who made the diving catch a foot from the goal line.

In that next play, Amari Felder pushed through the defense for the score, tying the game at 7.

At the end of the first, SV’s Fouch again with a pass this time to Jalyn Abercrombie.

Abercrombie made the contested catch and got into the endzone, taking the 14-7 lead.

Spring Valley scored with just one minute left in the game to win this by one, the final 29-28.