CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The MSAC championship game was played tonight at the GoMart Ballpark, Hurricane facing Spring Valley.

No runs came until the third.

A wild pitch, and Ethan Fraley was able to steal second for the Wolves.

Two on now for Spring Valley, and another wild pitch and Fraley gets to third.

The Valley then in a pickle, but it’s enough to bring Fraley home for the first run of the game.

We then had goose eggs across the board then until the seventh inning.

Garrett Waggoner with a triple, then Jamison Smith with a ground out past second base to bring Waggoner home and make it 2-0 Valley.

‘Skins trying to rally with Chase Hager standing on second.

Damian Witty with the hit to get Hurricane on the board, now 2-1, Wolves still in front.

But another strike out seals the win for Spring Valley, the final 2-1.

The Timberwolves collect the MSAC baseball title for the first time since 2001.