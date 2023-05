CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #2 Spring Valley took on #3 Cabell Midland in the MSAC semifinals at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

Wolves’ Branson McCloud hit a two-run bomb in the bottom of the third to take the 2-0 lead.

Cabell Midland responded in the fourth; a bunt with two on, scoring one.

The Knights scored again in the sixth off a sac fly, tying it at 2.

Spring Valley then collected the walk off win the final 3-2.

The MSAC championship game will be played Thursday night at 7.