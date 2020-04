SPRING VALLEY, WV. – (WOWK) – Spring Valley basketball standout CJ Meredith is the latest player to commit to Marshall.

Meredith joins two more star West Virginia players to Marshall’s incoming recruiting class.

David Early from Logan High School & Obinna Anochili-Killen of Chapmanville High School both recently announced their decision to play for the Herd.

Meredith finished the season scoring 25.9 points, to go along with 7.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.