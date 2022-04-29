ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – We had a very competitive game in St. Albans, SA hosting (17-6) Spring Valley.

In the second inning, Timberwolves were up one, Ayden Youngblood had a huge hit towards the back wall, getting Carson McCoy going from first. McCoy rounded second, and third, and tried to make it home safe; but Jamison Smith beat him there.

Check out highlights above!

In the fourth, still 1-0 Spring Valley. The Wolves had a man on second, and a bunt by Jamison Smith got Garrett Wagoner safely to third.

Next at bat, Grant Straton sent it high, the ball made its way back a little slow. Wagoner was able to slide into home to extend Spring Valley’s lead to two.

St. Albans would battle back late though, collecting three runs in the sixth to win this by one; the final 3-2.