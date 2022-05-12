ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – In St. Albans, the top seeded Red Dragons hosted South Charleston for the Region III, Section I championship game.

We caught this in the bottom of the first, still no score. S.A.’s Sydney Young crushed one for a long single.

Next at bat, Tayven Stephenson laid down a bunt, the throw to first sailed past the S.C. first baseman, and Young motored in from second for the first run of the game.

In the top of the second, Black Eagles’ Tori Wells hit a blooper, it went just off the glove of the St. Albans second baseman, and Wells hustled all the way to second.

S.C. had the bags loaded, the pitch flew by the St. Albans catcher, and Wells slid into home, tying the game at one.

We head into the bottom of the third, still tied.

S.A. with runners on both second and third; Tayven Stephenson drilled one up the middle,.it rolled all the way to the wall for the two run double. Red Dragons up 3-1 fast.

St. Albans kept it rolling from there to win this 8-1, winning the Region III, Section I championship!

The Red Dragons face Greenbrier East in regionals next week.