St. Albans Boys Basketball Holds Hoops Clinic Promoting Fatherhood

The High School Basketball season will be here before we know it, as we are not that far away from December. Saint Albans boys basketball held a clinic today, for both boys and girls youth players with all proceeds going to the dads of Saint Albans organization.

The All-pro Dads chapter of Saint Albans helps promote fatherhood in the community.

The clinic was run by Red Dragons head coach Bryan England along with his coaching staff and the teams players, England was expecting 25 campers more than 40 showed up.

The clinic provided all campers from second to seventh grade with a comprehensive view of the game along with an emphasis on skill and team building.

The money collected from today’s event will help sponsor the Saint Albans kickoff breakfast on Saturday November 16th.

The goals were to have fun and work hard to improve, and coach Bryan England says he hopes he made a lasting impression on all those who attended.