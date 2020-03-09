St. Albans Boys Hoops Set to Face Woodrow Wilson in Regional Play on Tuesday

ST. ALBANS, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – The message is simple for St. Albans boys basketball, win on Tuesday night and the red dragons are heading to the state tournament, while a loss knocks Bryan England’s squad out of championship contention.

The path to the state title is already well underway for SA as the Red Dragons have gone on the road twice this postseason.

St. Albans took down rival capital by 10 points in the first round of sectional play, then fell to George Washington in the sectional championship on Friday night, but they are are still alive.

St. Albans travels to Beckley to face Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday night in the AAA Region III Co-Finals.

Head coach Bryan England says his team has come a long way since that January loss to Woodrow Wilson and knows if the red dragons can do the little things right they will be in great shape on Tuesday night.

We’ve grown a lot since the Woodrow game, the last Woodrow game, offensive we are starting to put it in the basket, guys are really hitting shots. Defensively we’ve been great all year, our opponents are only averaging 47 points per game so we’ve brought the energy and effort definitely all year. We’re better now then we were then and we think Woodrow is too so it’s going to be a battle,” Head Coach Bryan England said.

The Flying Eagles have won their last 8 in a row, the Red Dragons 7-1 over their last 8 games. It will be a great matchup on Tuesday night.