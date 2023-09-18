CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – St. Albans and Capital went head-to-head at Laidley Field in this week four matchup.
Capital won it 48-18.
Up next: Capital has a bye, SA travels to Hurricane.
by: Cassidy Wood
