ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland boys basketball traveled to St. Albans, looking to tally their 10th win on the season.

This game was a one point game for most of the time; the Red Dragons coming out with the 59-55 win.

St. Albans is now 8-4, and faces Ripley at home next, on Tuesday.