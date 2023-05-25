CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – St. Albans hosted Greenbrier East for game three of this regional series; the winner takes the region and heads to next weeks state tournament.

The Spartans with a big hit in the third to tie up the ballgame at 2.

But it didn’t stay that way for long.

The freshman Tristan Harless with a hit that falls in the gap behind third. Ryker Parker hustling from second, and the Red Dragons take the 3-2 lead.

They weren’t done yet, same frame, another knock. The 2 RBI triple by Will Curry made it 5-2.

St. Albans plated a run in every inning after that to take the statement win, the final 10-3.

The Red Dragons are headed back to states!

Check out highlights above.