CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – St. Albans hosted Greenbrier East for game three of this regional series; the winner takes the region and heads to next weeks state tournament.
The Spartans with a big hit in the third to tie up the ballgame at 2.
But it didn’t stay that way for long.
The freshman Tristan Harless with a hit that falls in the gap behind third. Ryker Parker hustling from second, and the Red Dragons take the 3-2 lead.
They weren’t done yet, same frame, another knock. The 2 RBI triple by Will Curry made it 5-2.
St. Albans plated a run in every inning after that to take the statement win, the final 10-3.
The Red Dragons are headed back to states!
