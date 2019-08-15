St. Albans High School Football Preview

St. Albans, W. Va (WOWK) — The Red Dragons embody the underdog mentality you would expect from a team coming off a 1-9 season.

Second year Head Coach Nick Watts has more experience on his roster this season and has raised his expectations for his teams 2019 campaign.

“We were extremely young last year and our participation numbers weren’t very high,” said Watts. “I expect us to be a 180 as far as our ability to compete.”

With just 8 seniors on the team, 15 Juniors, and the rest underclassmen — St. Albans is still a young team. Which has focusing on building a a winner’s mentality with his young group — starting at practice.

“A lot of these guys, didn’t really understand how to practice,” said Watts. “Or what kind of energy level it takes to play on a Friday night.”

See the Red Dragons in action starting Friday August 30th against Nitro at home.