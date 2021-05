CHARELSTON, WV (WOWK) – The St. Albans Red Dragons softball team is now on a 17-0 run after beating South Charleston in five innings Tuesday night.

The final 13-1, in five innings.

St. Albans’ Jaden Conrad hit a three-run homer in the first to make it 3-0.

The Black Eagles got one on the board after that, but that would be their only run of the game.

Checkout highlights above!