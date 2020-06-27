St. Albans Pitcher/Outfielder Brady Williams ready to return to baseball diamond following pair of surgeries

ST. ALBANS. WV (WOWK-TV) — Brady Williams is back on a baseball field, but during a fall ball game last season, Williams got hurt and the thought of having baseball taken away was very real.

“When it first happened it was pretty scary because I thought I was going to miss the spring season and you know my summer ball season, Williams said.”

Dealing with a torn meniscus and ACL was tough for the St. Albans Pitcher and Outfielder, but the minor setback is setting Williams up for a major comeback.

“Pitching velocity, I came back after surgery and threw about 5 miles per hour harder.”

And the rising sophomore hopes to have a big impact on next year’s squad.

“We’re going to be young next year so I have to step up and do everything in my power to help the team out.”

Along with trying to be the best baseball player he can be.

“My life pretty much revolves around it, its pretty much what I love to do.”

Williams wants to earn a college scholarship, stay in state, and play for a division one program.

“It’s my main goal so I think about it pretty much all the time.”

Fully recovered and focused on helping the red dragons earn another state title along with lofty college aspirations, Williams is back where he belongs, here on the field.”

