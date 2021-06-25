St. Albans player to undergo Tommy John surgery 12 hours after playing in state tournament

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – St. Albans pitcher and first baseman, Brady Williams, played in the state semifinal game against Hurricane Thursday night; and 12 hours later, he will undergo Tommy John surgery.

Williams has had a rough few years.

He tore his ACL two years ago, which took away his season.

Then last year, COVID took it away.

And this year, he tore his UCL, forcing him to need Tommy John surgery.

But, he didn’t want yet another season taken away from him. So, he waited.

Now, with St. Albans’ season over after losing to Hurricane in the state semifinal 10-7, Williams and his family will head to Huntington for Tommy John surgery.

“It’s really crazy,” said Williams. “Unexpected. I’m shook up about it. But you just gotta deal with it. I played through it you know, in pain every game, but just dealt with it and played the best for my teammates that I could do. Tried to win it. But fell short.”