St. Albans softball takes down John Marshall in state tournament

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Red Dragons took on John Marshall for the first game of the Class AAA state tournament; and St. Albans won this one, the final 3-1.

With bags loaded, Taylor Glancy dropped it into shallow center.

This brought in a pair of St. Albans runners, Jillian Holley and Tayven Stephenson, to give SA the early 2-0 lead.

One inning later, and it was Stephenson’s turn to hit it. She ripped it to deep right, which brought in another St. Albans run to make it 3-0, Red Dragons.

The Monarchs managed to put up one run late, making the final 3-1.

St. Albans faces Cabell Midland tonight around 8pm.

