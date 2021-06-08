St. Albans takes down GW in baseball sectional championship

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The Red Dragons hosted George Washington for this sectional championship game; and ended up winning big, the final 10-4.

The Patriots were up in the third inning, 4-1.

Then Garrett Comer hit a bases loaded grand slam towards left field to put St. Albans up 5-4.

That run scored Jamison McDaniels, Drew Whitman, Tyson Burke, and Comer.

Then Trent Short wanted a piece of the action. He hit a homer in the fifth, which scored both him and Whitman.

The Red Dragons score three more late to make this final 10-4; and they win the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 title.