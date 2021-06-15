St. Albans takes down Oak Hill in first regional matchup

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The Red Dragons hosted the Oak Hill Red Devils for this Class AAA regional game; and St. Albans won game one, the final 5-2.

SA’s final run came in the 6th inning; the Red Dragons were up four to two with a man on second.

Drew Whitman up to bat and he puts some heat on it, forcing it all the way to the back wall. Giving enough time for that man on second, Jamison McDaniels, to round third and take it home for the Red Dragons’ fifth and final run of the game.

And St. Albans wins the first regional matchup against Oak Hill; the final 5-2.

These two teams face each other again tomorrow night.

