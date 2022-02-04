St. Albans takes down South Charleston by one basket

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – South Charleston hosted St. Albans for their senior night Thursday night.

This game went back and forth all night long; the Red Dragons winning it by one basket, the final 47-45.

St. Albans was coming off of a big win against Wahama, while the Black Eagles were coming off of a tough loss to Parkersburg.

South Charleston’s Desiree Thomas hit a three in the first to put the Black Eagles on top 6-5, but St. Albans’ Laynie Binion hit a couple threes to get the Red Dragons back in front.

Check out highlights above!

